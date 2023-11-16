President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been accused of cutting ties with leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

This allegation was levelled against the president by Salihu Lukman, a chieftain of the ruling party

However, APC responded to the allegation, noting that the president's responsibilities do not afford him the time to attend to everyone

A former Vice-Chairman of All Progressives Congress (North-West), Salihu Lukman, recently expressed concern about President Bola Tinubu's growing inaccessibility to leaders and stakeholders within the APC.

Lukman warned that excluding loyalists and individuals who could provide valuable input on crucial decisions and potential errors would not benefit the President.

In a statement titled ‘Resolving APC’s Progressive Retrogression’ issued in Abuja, the APC chieftain highlighted the need for improved communication within the party.

As reported by Punch, Lukaman said:

“First, the biggest problem many APC leaders have with President Tinubu’s government is inaccessibility.

"Perhaps, partly because of the challenge of managing pressure from people seeking political appointments in government, the assumption is that everybody seeking to meet the President or people around him will be lobbying for an appointment."

APC replies Lukman

In response to Lukman’s remarks, Bala Ibrahim, the APC National Director of Publicity, found it amusing that someone like Lukman was lamenting the lack of access to the President.

Ibrahim used an analogy to illustrate the busy schedule of a President, suggesting that even the chairman of a motor park would have limited time for socializing once appointed to such a position.

He said:

“Even if Tinubu is the President of the students’ union because I was once back in school, there is a huge demand and weight of responsibilities on his shoulder.

"When you become a President, even if it is for a motor park or road transport union, the question of being accessible is completely inconceivable.

"You don’t think of seeing the President daily as you used to see him as an individual."

