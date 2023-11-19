Former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari stated in an interview that he does not miss his time as president

Daura, Katsina state - Nigeria's immediate past president, Muhammadu Buhari, has said he does not miss his time as the country's president.

The former president said this in an interview with the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA).

In the interview teaser posted on X, former Twitter, on Sunday, November 19, Buhari was asked about what he misses from his time in office.

“Miss. I don’t think I miss much," he responded.

Buhari responds to health question

Legit.ng notes that former President Buhari spent a substantial part of his tenure on medical vacation in the United Kingdom.

Asked about the nature of his illness, Buhari said:

“I think only my doctor can honestly answer this question.”

According to the NTA, the full version of the interview will be aired on Monday, November 20 by 10:30pm.

Nigerians react to Buhari's statement

Sarkin Yaki na Baba Buhari, @suleiman_qasim, said:

"Mr integrity, Insult him, abuse him, call him a failure, say he is weak but you can't call him a criminal."

MR ANTHONY, @AdeniyiKolapo7, said:

"Bubu in his element, presidential and but of course after office statesman. Thank you for your service."

Fash360degrees, @fash360degree, said:

"Daddy is fulfilled. @MBuhari said Goodbye. Let @officialABAT carry on from there. The ones he did well - Do more. Those he didn't do, pls fix. Mistakes he made. Correct them.

"Overall, fmr PMB gave his best, touched and repositioned many things for today &tomorrow. He did well."

AMADA, @ahmad_muhalli_, said:

"See how he's looking fresh and relaxed. A testament that he doesn't miss the presidency."

Buhari’s administration bankrupted Nigeria, says NSA Ribadu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the national security adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, said Nigeria was financially depleted during the administration of former President Buhari.

In the first official statement regarding the government's finances after Buhari's eight-year tenure, Ribadu, speaking at the Chief of Defence Intelligence Annual Conference on Monday, November 13, stated that the government led by President Bola Tinubu inherited a country in dire financial straits, describing it as a "bankrupted country."

Ribadu highlighted that the current administration is working to recover what was taken or stolen during the previous government.

