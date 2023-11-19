The APC national chairman, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has opened up on what the ruling party did to get the Court of Appeal to sack Governor, Abba Yusuf of Kano

Ganduje disclosed that Governor Yusuf joined the NNPP after INEC closed accepting names of candidates

According to Ganduje, the APC waited patiently before presenting the evidence because Governor Yusuf and the NNPP went into the ring without making careful observation

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, said the ruling party waited for the right time to strike the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP)and Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state.

According to Vanguard, Ganduje said the NNPP went into the ring without making careful observations.

Kano: Ganduje says NNPP and Governor Abba Yusuf made serious blunder prior to the 2023 election Photo Credits: Abdullahi Ganduje/Abba Kabir Yusuf

Source: Facebook

Ganduje alleged that Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and Governor Yusuf ran to the NNPP after they were repeatedly punched at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said NNPP Kwankwaso and Governor Yusuf tickets after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had closed the submission of nomination forms.

As reported by The Nation, Ganduje made the revelation while addressing some party supporters on Saturday, November 18.

“And because they desperately wanted a governor in Kano State, the party gave them a ticket to contest. But they made a serious blunder because, when they joined the party, INEC had closed the submission of nomination forms. But they were blind and uneducated. They went into the ring without making careful observation of this.

“They did not know that we were waiting. We took the file, submitted it to Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, and told him to hold it tight. When we filed a petition at the Kano governorship election tribunal, we told the court that they were not fielded by the party. We told the court that when INEC closed accepting names of candidates, they did not join the party.”

Ganduje sends serious message to Governor Yusuf

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Ganduje said the APC would defeat the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) should they proceed to the Supreme Court.

The former Kano governor said the NNPP might want to go to the Supreme Court but he is confident that the ruling APC will defeat them again.

Appeal court sacks Kano governor, declares new winner

Legit.ng also reported that the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on Friday, November 17, sacked Governor Yusuf.

The appellate court upheld the verdict of the tribunal led by Justice Oluyemi Akintan Osadebay which sacked Yusuf on September 20, 2023. With this verdict, the APC candidate and former deputy governor, Gawuna is expected to succeed Yusuf.

Source: Legit.ng