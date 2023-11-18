In July 2022, after Bola Ahmed Tinubu won the APC's presidential ticket, Daniel Bwala, dumped the party for the main opposition, the PDP

Although Isaac Fayose alleged that Bwala has returned to the APC, the PDP chieftain has quashed that claim

Barrister Bwala stated that if he wishes to leave the PDP, he would not do so through the back door

FCT, Abuja - Daniel Bwala, a legal practitioner and spokesperson of the Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign during the 2023 presidential election, has dispelled rumours that he has joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Bwala quashed the speculations in a tweet on Saturday night, November 18.

'I haven't left PDP' - Bwala

Isaac Fayose, the brother of Ayodele Fayose, former Ekiti state governor, posted a video on his Instagram page on Friday, November 17, showing Bwala in a bantering tone with two men, one of them chanting "On Your Mandate We Shall Stand" -- a pro-President Tinubu's song.

But Bwala said if he decides to team up with the ruling party, “I will be the one to announce — the same way I did when I left APC and joined PDP”.

The PDP chieftain wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle:

“I thought the best way to dispel the rumor that I have joined APC was to appear on PBATs TV station and clarify. I did today upon arrival from England. Guess what they put as the caption of my interview? “I have worked for Tinubu’s victory” Daniel Bwala. gaslighting 3 much.

“If and or when I decide to join APC, I will be the one to announce, the same way I did when I left APC and joined PDP.”

Bwala tackles President Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bwala asked President Bola Tinubu to concentrate on governance rather than going on diplomatic trips to take pictures.

Speaking recently on Arise Television, Bwala argued that Tinubu's 100 days in office were uneventful.

Atiku can get Wike fired

Legit.ng also reported that Bwala boasted that his principal, Atiku, could call President Tinubu to sack the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Bwala said President Tinubu values and respects Atiku.

Additionally, Bwala claimed that the PDP would soon expel Wike from the PDP due to his constant violation of the statutory provision of the party.

