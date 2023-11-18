The Appeal Court voided the election of the Kano state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf in Abuja on Friday, November 17

The court held that the candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), in the March governorship election in Kano state, Governor Yusuf, was not qualified to contest the election

The Appeal Court’s judgement has evoked mixed reactions, and Professor Farooq Kperogi has waded in

Kano, Kano state - Prof. Farooq Kperogi, a Kwara-born social critic based in the United States (US), has berated the judgement of the Appeal Court which affirmed the sack of Governor Abba Yusuf.

Kperogi, in his column on Saturday, November 18, said he “sincerely hope this assault on justice isn’t the spark that ignites an inferno in Kano—and in the country”.

The Appeal Court heard the Kano governorship case on Friday, and asked Governor Abba Yusuf to quit. Photo credits: Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Political power tussle continues in Kano

The writer alleged that Abdullahi Ganduje, the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) “is deploying the courts as cudgels to fustigate Rabiu Kwankwaso”.

Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano state, was the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) during the February election. Ganduje, on the other hand, is the immediate past governor of Kano. The sacked Kano governor is a member of the NNPP and a loyalist of Kwankwaso.

Kperogi, in his latest piece, described embattled Governor Yusuf’s win at the poll earlier this year (2023) as “legitimately earned” while accusing the APC of trying to “steal” it from them.

He wrote:

“As I pointed out in my September 23, 2023, column titled “Why the Kano Verdict Can’t Stand,” it is apparent that former Kano State governor and current APC national chairman Abdullahi Ganduje has resolved to dare all consequences and use the federal might at his disposal to wrest the power that his party and his flunkey lost to Rabiu Kwankwaso and his son-in-law in the governorship election.”

Kperogi added:

“My advice for President Tinubu is to be very watchful because this is really treacherous territory. Righteous anger over obvious injustice—on top of ongoing existential torment in the country—can spark violence whose consequence we can’t predict.”

Kano: Appeal Court declares new winner

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on Friday, November 17, sacked Governor Yusuf.

The court upheld the verdict of the tribunal which removed NNPP's Yusuf from office weeks ago. With this verdict, APC's Nasir Gawuna is expected to succeed Yusuf.

Kano: Tension as court sacks Gov Yusuf

Legit.ng also reported that parents and guardians rushed to pick their wards in schools following the judgement of the Appeal Court which sacked Governor Yusuf on Friday, November 17.

A head teacher of one of the private schools in Normandsland area of Fagge local government area of Kano state disclosed that the parents were worried that there could be a crisis over the sack of Governor Yusuf by the Appeal Court.

