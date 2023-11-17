The All Progressives Congress (APC) has applauded the Court of Appeal for sacking Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state

The ruling party said the judgements rekindled the people's confidence that the courts remain the bastion of hope for justice

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the national publicity secretary of the APC, Felix Morka, on Friday, November 17.

FCT, Abuja - The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to the judgments of the Court of Appeal sacking Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state and declaring the governorship election in Zamfara state inconclusive.

The APC national publicity secretary, Felix Morka, in a statement, commended the judgement of the court.

APC commends Appeal Court for sacking Kano Governor, Abba Yusuf of NNPP Photo Credits: Nasir Gawuna/Bello Matawalle

Morka applauded the appellate court for upholding the verdict of the tribunal which declared Nasir Gawuna as winner of the March 18 governorship election in Kano.

The ruling party commended the judiciary for its courage and encouraged it to continue to rise above blackmail and intimation.

In the statement shared on its X page (formerly known as Twitter) @OfficialAPCNg, the APC said the judgements rekindled the people's confidence that the courts remain the bastion of hope for justice.

“Both judgements underscore the vibrancy and independence of the judiciary, and rekindles confidence that the courts are, and remain, the bastion of hope for justice in any democracy.”

