The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, on Friday, November 17, nullified the election of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state

The appellate court in a unanimous decision held that the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) breached the constitution by sponsoring Yusuf, who was not a member of the party

Following the verdict, a minister, Mariya Mahmoud, shared her excitement and congratulated the APC Kano state gubernatorial flagbearer, Nasir Gawuna

FCT, Abuja - Mariya Mahmoud, the minister of state, federal capital territory (FCT), has expressed happiness with the Appeal Court's removal of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state.

According to Mahmoud, "we have been praying for this verdict".

Minister congratulates Gawuna over Appeal Court judgement

The minister gave glory to God for the Appeal Court's judgement.

The former Kano state commissioner for Higher Education wrote across her official social media handles on Friday, November 17:

"I sincerely congratulate the APC Kano State Governorship candidate, Dr. Nasir Gawuna, and his running mate, Murtala Garo, over their victory at the Appeal Court earlier today.

"We have been praying for this verdict and Allah (SHW) has answered with the judgement declaring our candidate as the winner of the gubernatorial election in our dear state.

"Alhamdullilahi! Alhamdullilahi! Alhamdullilahi!"

Legit.ng reports that Mahmoud is a loyalist of Abdullahi Umaru Ganduje, the incumbent national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Politically, Ganduje is a rival of Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano state. Ganduje is the immediate past Kano governor, while Kwankwaso's mentee, Yusuf, is the embattled No.1 citizen of the northwest state and a chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

