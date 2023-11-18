Members of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and Kano residents have been urged to keep faith in the final decision of God

This advice was rolled out by Dr Boniface Aniebonam, the party's founder, after the appeal court judgment that sacked Governor Abba Yusuf

Dr Aniebonam faulted the judgement, describing the premise for the judgement as a rude shock

FCT, Abuja - Dr. Boniface Aniebonam, the founder of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), expressed surprise and disappointment in response to the recent Appeal Court decision that removed Kano State governor Abba Yusuf from office.

Aniebonam asserted that the NNPP alone has the authority to determine its members and questioned the judiciary's role.

The appellate court sacked Governor Abba Yusuf on Friday, November 17.

Source: Facebook

As reported by Punch, Aniebonam said:

“I do know that it is only the NNPP and its members that can determine who is a member of the party. I also know that a party and its members can bring into the party, and grant such a person a waiver to go into election and represent the party in an election.

“I also know and believe that it is only someone who contested nomination under NNPP that can challenge the membership of the party in an election.

“To the contrary, no other person has the right to raise objection.”

He argued that the party can endorse candidates by granting them waivers to run for elections under its banner.

Aniebonam emphasised that external entities should not interfere with a candidate's NNPP membership except in cases where rival aspirants challenge the nomination process.

Aniebonam's message to NNPP supporters and Kano residents

Despite the setback, Aniebonam urged NNPP members and Kano residents to maintain faith in the face of legal challenges. The NNPP founder expressed hope for justice in the Supreme Court and encouraged supporters to stay steadfast.

He said:

“I hereby encourage all members of our great party and indeed the indigenes of Kano in particular to keep faith with the final decision of God under this avoidable circumstances."

The Appeal Court had nullified Yusuf's election victory, citing his non-membership in NNPP during the election.

Consequently, Nasiru Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared the rightful governor.

Abba Yusuf, who assumed office in May following a run-off poll victory, now faces an uncertain future following this legal development.

The NNPP plans to appeal the decision at the Supreme Court.

