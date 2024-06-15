The All Progressives Congress Reform Group (APCRG) has praised a court ruling that upheld the removal of 27 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly

The group also announced its intention to field new candidates in the purportedly vacant seats but will not consider the sacked members

Instead, APCRG said it will select candidates who share its vision for a better Rivers state and a greater Nigeria

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The All Progressives Congress Reform Group (APCRG) has hailed a court ruling that upheld the removal of 27 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, including Martins Amaewhule, as a victory for democracy and the rule of law.

The Appeal Court's decision not to reverse the removal of the former lawmakers was a significant win for democracy and the rule of law.

In a statement on Saturday, June 15, APCRG National President Comrade Moses Eguono said the party is now prepared to field new candidates in the purportedly vacant seats.

APCRG says it will not back sacked lawmakers

However, the group said it would not consider the sacked members, describing them as "political jobbers without a party," and instead would choose candidates who share its vision for a better Rivers state and a greater Nigeria.

"We warmly welcome the Appeal Court's decision to uphold the Federal Court's verdict declaring the seats of 26 Rivers State House of Assembly members vacant. This judgment is a resounding victory for democracy, the rule of law, and the principles of political integrity," the statement said.

"We are prepared to field credible candidates for the forthcoming elections to fill the vacant positions."

The APC group also urged its supporters to remain steadfast and committed to the party's ideals.

Meanwhile, Governor Fubara has been warned against believing that he had defeated his predecessor.

Okanlawon Gaffar, a legal practitioner, gave the warning in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng.

He described the FCT minister as a sleeping tiger who has been in politics since 1999.

