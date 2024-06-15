A Nigerian youth has elicited reactions on social media over the whopping sum sitting in his Zenith Bank account

He shared a WhatsApp chat where his dad informed him that the N100 million he requested has been delivered

While some people laughed at him over the description of the N100 million transaction, others lamented the dads they have

A Nigerian man, @eminadoh8, has shocked netizens with the money his father sent him.

@eminadoh8 disclosed this while stating that sometimes all one needs is a rich dad.

His dad sent him N100 million. Photo Credit: @eminadoh8

@eminadoh8 first shared a WhatsApp chat he had with his father, during which it was confirmed that N100 million had been deposited into his Zenith Bank account.

From the chat, @eminadoh8 had begged his dad for the money. The description of the credit alert also showed it was a loan.

@eminadoh8 flaunted his Zenith Bank account balance, which now stood at N100, 888,000.17.

Netizens react to the N100 million alert

ashaoludamilolawuraola said:

"Please are you single or your dad is. ?any of una single."

Dfw——Rf said:

"Bro still had 888k before the 100 mil came in my papa why."

Itz presh D_fresh said:

"My boss abeg help me with 5 or 10k make I use add pay something for school boss."

Favour Lee said:

"Omo my papa no try at all make I go hustle wella to do this kind thing for my children."

Gentleinvestor said:

"Abi na only me dad2 na haw many papa u get."

HER said:

"Bby I love you but it’s not because of your money tho it’s true love."

DRIZZY ☔️ said:

"First time seeing 100m in Nigeria account."

@Mobolaji. said:

"For those saying loan.. even if it’s loan.. you think say na poor man them Dey loan 100m."

