President Bola Tinubu has ordered the immediate resignation of Mamman Ahmadu, the director general of the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), citing reorganisation efforts as his reason.

The president's directive was contained in a statement signed by Ajuri Ngelale, the president's spokesperson on media and publicity, on Saturday, June 15.

Tinubu sacked Mamman Ahmadu, director-general Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

According to the statement, Amadu has been directed to hand over to the most senior officer in the agency pending the time another person would be appointed.

Amadu was appointed by the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari, in September 2016.

Since his resumption into the office of the president over a year ago, Tinubu has sacked several appointees of his predecessor in his reform campaigns.

The statement partly reads:

"President Bola Tinubu has directed the resignation of Mr. Mamman Ahmadu from office as the Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP).

"This is part of a larger reorganization effort in the public procurement system to reposition the agency for greater efficiency and transparency."

Following his appointment, the Network for the Actualisation of Social Growth and Viable Development (NAFGAD) asked Ahmadu to step down, citing illegalities in his assumption of office.

The group's demand was contained in a letter dated May 2, 2023, and signed by its head of office, Akingunola Omoniyi.

NAFGAD alleged that Ahmadi's appointment did not follow the law and due process. It alleged that Buhari appointed Ahmadu without approval from the national council, as stated in section 7 (1) of the Public Procurement Act, 2007.

Source: Legit.ng