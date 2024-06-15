The claim that the socialite Rammon Abbas, popularly referred to as Hushpuppi, has been released from the US prison

Hushpuppi was sentenced to 11 years in prison in Los Angeles in the United States over money laundering and fraud

But an X user on Saturday, June 8, claimed that he had been released from the US prison just three years into his sentencing

Rammon Abbas, popularly referred to as Hushpuppi, was sentenced in 2022 to 11 years in prison in Los Angeles in the United States (US). He was sentenced for money laundering worth millions of dollars.

On Saturday, June 8, an X user, Babygirl4life (@praiseoghre), claimed that the socialite had been released from the US prison, attaching a video to justify the claim.

The post was captioned:

“Hushpuppi’s been released from jail. Let’s hope he has learnt from his mistakes.”

Video of Hushpuppi's birthday in Cyprus

In the video, Hushpuppi was seen exchanging pleasantries with some people who appeared to be friends and acquaintances.

Some Nigerians who commented on the video expressed the optimism that he had repented.

A check of the video by Dubara on Google Reverse Image by Dubara, a fact-checking organisation, showed that a similar video was posted on YouTube in 2017.

It was observed that iLITE TV posted the video. The caption of the video on YouTube captured the activities in the clip as it narrated that it was connected to the birthday party of Hushpuppi held in Cyprus.

How many times people claimed Hushpuppi released

Findings revealed that this was not the first time it has been rumoured that Hushpuppi has been allegedly released from prison.

In 2022, a YouTube video by Gistworld Entertainment stated that the socialite was released from prison in the US.

In 2023, TERATE TV shared the same story and made the same claim that Hushpuppi was released from prison in the US

Also, findings indicated that there was no credible media report that Hushpuppi had been released, as the X user claimed.

Nigerian Hushpuppi sentenced in US

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States Central District Court in California has sentenced Nigerian socialite Ramon Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi, to 11 years in jail.

However, Hushpuppi will spend 9 years in US prison because he spent 2 years in jail during his trial.

The socialite had pleaded for a soft landing after scoring high in cleaning activities while in prison.

