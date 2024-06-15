An APC chieftain has said Finidi George’s reported resignation should be accepted by the NFF

The new media enthusiast lamented that the Super Eagles now have to do calculations to qualify for the 2026 world cup

Legit.ng reports that Finidi, a former international and Ajax legend, was unveiled in May 2024, but he has supervised disappointing world cup qualifiers

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football in Nigeria and worldwide.

FCT, Abuja - Akin Akinwale, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo state, has lightheartedly said Finidi George’s purported resignation as Super Eagles coach “should not just be accepted but he should also be handed over to the Nigeria Police Force”.

The APC chieftain jokingly said Finidi who ‘committed a criminal offence’, has put Nigeria in a “delicate position” concerning the 2026 world cup (WC) qualification.

Finidi George has reportedly resigned as Super Eagles' head coach.

He wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page:

“Finidi’s resignation should not just be accepted but he should also be handed over to the Nigeria Police Force.

“You cannot put us in this delicate position and walk away freely. You must do jail. It is a criminal offence if you ask me.”

In a tweet when Nigeria surprisingly lost to Benin Republic, Akinwale commented:

“Who recommended Finidi as Super Eagles coach? I really wanna know. This is hurtful

“Now we begin to do calculations to qualify for the world cup. We couldn’t win our home games, we are still losing to Benin on a neutral ground.

“Finidi George, thanks for your services, pls resign.”

NFF speaks on Finidi's purported resignation

Meanwhile, Ibrahim Gusau, the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), on Saturday, June 15, said he is "not yet aware" if Finidi has submitted a resignation letter.

In the same vein, Legit.ng asked the NFF's director of communication, Ademola Olajire, a similar question, but he has yet to respond to our message as of press time.

