Finidi George, the former Super Eagles coach, has set a new record as the manager with the shortest tenure to have managed the national team

During his shortest time as the Super Eagles manager, Finidi George oversaw four matches for the West African country

The former Nigerian international only won one of the four matches, lost two and drew one

FCT, Abuja - Former Nigerian international Finidi George has resigned from his role as Super Eagles coach.

Finidi, who replaced Jose Peseiro after the African Cup of Nations, was officially announced as the coach on April 29, 2924.

In his brief stint as coach, the former Enyimba gaffer managed four games, setting the record of Super Eagles coach with shortest time. He won one, lost two, and drew one.

Here’s a list of games he managed:

Nigeria vs Ghana friendly

Finidi George’s tenure began on a high note with a 2-1 victory over Ghana in a friendly match, goals by Cyriel Dessers and forward Ademola Lookman led the Super Eagles to victory over their West African rivals.

The friendly match was played in Morocco ahead of their preparation against South Africa in World Cup qualification.

Nigeria vs Mali friendly

The Eagles of Mali beat the Super Eagles of Nigeria 2-0 on the 27th of March.

Nigeria suffered the loss courtesy of one goal in each half of the game, E. Toure gave Mali the lead in the 18th minute then K. Doumbia sealed the victory for the Malians with an 84th-minute strike from the centre of the box.

Nigeria vs South Africa

Nigeria faced South Africa in the third game of the World Cup qualifier.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria played out a 1-1 draw with the Bafana Bafana of South Africa at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

Nigeria was hoping to avoid a third consecutive draw in the Group C World Cup qualifiers. However, South Africa’s Themba Zwane had something else in store. His 28th-minute strike beat Stanley Nwabali for an early lead.

Benin Republic vs Nigeria

Benin Republic beat the Super Eagles for the first time last Monday, defeating them 2-1.

The scoreline left Nigeria’s World Cup qualification on the line. Nigeria is at risk of missing the next football tournament with only three points from four World Cup qualification games.

