A Nigerian social media influencer, @Wizarab10, has revealed a man got sacked from work after a Nigerian lady reported him to his UK employer.

@Wizarab10 noted that the Nigerian lady reported her work colleague for sleeping on duty.

A man was dismissed from his UK job. The images used here are for illustration purposes and are unrelated to the story. Photo Credit: FG Trade, Jonathan Erasmus

Source: Getty Images

He narrated that the lady and her colleague worked the night shift together and interacted well as pals.

When the Nigerian lady got home, she sent an email to her employer, which led to the man's dismissal. @Wizarab10 wrote:

"Nigerians in UK are very ridiculous. Babe reported her work colleague for sleeping during night shift. This is supported living at home. You can easily take turns to sleep. They gisted normally and wrote official report.

"Babe went home and sent email to employer and they dismissed the guy."

See his tweet below:

Nigerian lady's action in UK stirs reactions

@Ralphdegrea8 said:

"It may probably be that the guy offended her or how can she even think of doing such to a colleague? I'm sure she is well aware the consequences of her action ,too bad sha."

@iworld_i said:

"Omo, I dey tell you. Recently had to make a call to a customer and it turned out to be a Nigerian guy, after talking with the guy and explaining what we need from him and having good vibes convo, na so the guy call my office as soon as I drop call to complain about the time I call am and why I call am. Thank goodness I followed company guidelines."

@praiseoghre said:

"Na only babe dey do that kind thing sha guys don't have energy for that."

@emrayiam said:

"Why are some Nigerians bitter towards each other? Yet they be acting like they cool with you, but deep inside they have evil inside towards you."

@adxjnr said:

"Nigerians taking a fellow Nigerian down in the UK very common."

@hashtagtweets said:

"Nigerians and over do when they reach this UK don too much tbh. One would think Nigerians no dey USA and other countries."

@PrettyMfon said:

"Na why I dey avoid living in Nigerian Neighborhood for where I dey. Lived in Spanish Neighborhood now Haitian Neighborhood. I love it this way cos I can't shout."

Source: Legit.ng