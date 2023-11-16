BREAKING: Appellate Court Sacks Gov Dauda Lawal, Declares Zamfara Guber Poll Inconclusive
The Court of Appeal in Abuja on Thursday, November 16, announced the Zamfara State Governorship Election as inconclusive.
In its verdict, the court mandated a re-run in three specific Local Government Areas: Maradun, Birnin-Magaji, and Bukyun.
As reported by Channels TV, the court asserted that the Zamfara State Election Petitions Tribunal failed to assess the evidence presented by the appellants thoroughly.
Additionally, the court rejected the results submitted by the APC and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for Maradun Local Government.
Source: Legit.ng