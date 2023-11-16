The Court of Appeal in Abuja on Thursday, November 16, announced the Zamfara State Governorship Election as inconclusive.

In its verdict, the court mandated a re-run in three specific Local Government Areas: Maradun, Birnin-Magaji, and Bukyun.

The court mandated a re-run election in three local governments of the state. Photo Credit: Dr Bello Matawalle/Dauda Lawal

Source: Facebook

As reported by Channels TV, the court asserted that the Zamfara State Election Petitions Tribunal failed to assess the evidence presented by the appellants thoroughly.

Additionally, the court rejected the results submitted by the APC and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for Maradun Local Government.

Source: Legit.ng