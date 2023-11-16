Global site navigation

Local editions

BREAKING: Appellate Court Sacks Gov Dauda Lawal, Declares Zamfara Guber Poll Inconclusive
Politics

BREAKING: Appellate Court Sacks Gov Dauda Lawal, Declares Zamfara Guber Poll Inconclusive

by  Segun Adeyemi

The Court of Appeal in Abuja on Thursday, November 16, announced the Zamfara State Governorship Election as inconclusive.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

In its verdict, the court mandated a re-run in three specific Local Government Areas: Maradun, Birnin-Magaji, and Bukyun.

APC, PDP, Appeal Court
The court mandated a re-run election in three local governments of the state. Photo Credit: Dr Bello Matawalle/Dauda Lawal
Source: Facebook

As reported by Channels TV, the court asserted that the Zamfara State Election Petitions Tribunal failed to assess the evidence presented by the appellants thoroughly.

Additionally, the court rejected the results submitted by the APC and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for Maradun Local Government.

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel