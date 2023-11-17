The Court of Appeal in Abuja has upheld the judgment of the tribunal sacking Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state

Yusuf, the NNPP candidate, was declared the winner of the March 18 governorship election by INEC, but the court nullified his victory after declaring 165,663 of his votes invalid

Bashir Ahmad, an aide to former President Muhammadu Buhari, took to his social media handle to celebrate the victory of the APC at the Court of Appeal

FCT, Abuja - The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has upheld the sacking of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state by the governorship election petition tribunal.

Bashir Ahmad, the former aide to immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari, took to his Twitter page to react to the All Progressives Congress (APC) victory at the appellate court on Friday, November 17.

Court of appeal sacks Governor Yusuf of Kano, Buhari's aide react Photo Credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf, Bashir Ahmad, Nasir Yusuf Gawuna

Why Court sacks NNPP Governor Yusuf of Kano

Yusuf, the candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the last governorship election in Kano, defeated Nasir Yusuf Gawuna of the APC and was declared the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Justice Oluyemi Osadebay-led panel sacked the governor on September 20, when 165,663 of his votes were declared invalid as they were not signed nor stamped by INEC.

The court then reduced the votes of the NNPP candidate to 853,939, while the APC Gawuna 890,705 votes did not change.

How Buhari's aide reacts to APC victory in Kano at Court of Appeal

Ahmad, in a tweet, declared that "Gawuna has arrived", in another tweet, the former presidential aide said:

"The Court of Appeal has delivered its verdict today, dismissed Gov. Abba Kabir Yusuf's case, and upheld the Tribunal's decision that Dr. Nasir Gawuna is the elected Governor of Kano state. Alhamdulillah."

See his tweets below:

"One Party system loading": Atiku's aide tips APC to defeat NNPP at appeal court

Legit.ng earlier reported that Atiku Abubakar's spokesperson, Abdulrasheed Shehu, has predicted that the APC will secure victory in the appeal against the sack of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano.

The PDP chieftain alleged that the calculation of the ruling party was to turn Nigeria into a one-party state.

Shehu's comment came as the Court of Appeal set to deliver its verdict on the appeal against the judgment of the state tribunal that earlier sacked Governor Yusuf of NNPP and declared APC's Gawuna as the winner of the poll.

