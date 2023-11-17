Popular Kwara traditionalist has finally accepted his mistakes and urged the entire Muslim community to show him mercy

The traditionalist who was granted bail on Thursday, November 16, said he is unaware that burning the Qur’an is a big offence

He urged Muslims to forgive him while noting he won't repeat such a mistake and he won't post negative videos on social media

Kwara state, Ilorin - A popular traditionalist, Abdulazeez Adegbola, fondly called Tani Olohun, has made a strong plea to his prosecutors and the entire Muslim community.

Tani Olohun who has allegedly been in detention for close to six months in Ilorin, Kwara state, has been released. Photo credit: Ewiilorin Àgbáyé, ASHE Foundation

Kwara traditionalist, Tani Olorun, has regained his freedom

The embattled traditionalist called on Muslims to forgive him for allegedly burning the Qur’an and defaming some Muslim personalities in Kwara state.

As reported by Daily Trust, Tani Olorun made this plea while addressing the court after he was granted bail on Thursday, November 16.

Speaking with newsmen, the Isese adherent pleaded with “Alfa Labeeb”, one of the applicants and the “Muslims” for his actions, Vanguard report added.

He said:

“I beg all my prosecutors and the Muslims all over to forgive me and I promised I will not repeat such an act again of posting negative videos on social media handles.”

"He called for killing of Mufti Iwo", Adepoju sheds light on Tani Olohun's case

Meanwhile, the leader of the Academy of Islamic Propagation (ACADIP), Mallam Yusuf Adepoju, has disclosed that Tani Olohun (Who is God?), has a plethora of cases on his neck.

Adepoju said during a Facebook Live on Sunday, August 20:

“Tani Olohun committed crimes — going by the suit filed at the court by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

“And I watched one where he asked people to carry sticks and storm Iwo town to pummel the Mufti (Sheikh Dawood Malaasan) to death. His case is now a serious one. And it has now been enlarged.”

Tani Olohun sent to prison

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tani Olohun was remanded in prison for defamation, among other offences.

Tani Olohun was arrested on August 16 in Ibadan and taken to a police station in Ilorin, Kwara state.

