Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has been accused of making religious inciting comments against two election tribunal judges

These judges are said to be Christians and were the ones who ruled against him and ordered his sack as governor of the state

Meanwhile, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), David Ombugadu, has urged Governor Sule to retract his comment and apologise

Lafia, Nasarawa - The governorship candidate of the PDP in Nasarawa State, David Ombugadu, in the March 18 gubernatorial election, has slammed Governor Abdullahi Sule for his alleged “divisive comments” against the tribunal judges.

Recall that Ombugadu got a majority judgment at the governorship election petition tribunal that led to the sack of Governor Sule and making the PDP candidate the legitimate winner of the election and governor-elect in the state.

The election tribunal in Nasarawa sacked Governor Sule and asked INEC to recognise Ombugadu as the legitimate leader of the state.

A statement by the publicity director of David Ombugadu’s campaign, Mike Omeri, revealed that Governor Sule allegedly made “divisive comments” against the tribunal judges at the 2023 Peace and Development Summit for Young University Students in Abuja.

Ombugadu claimed that Governor Sule, in a viral video, accused the Christian judges of conspiring to remove him from his seat.

The tribunal governor-elect said:

“We are deeply disappointed in AA Sule for condescending so low to give a religious colouration to an election he knew that he was defeated squarely.

“We deplore AA Sule’s comments, which seek to divide our society along religious lines. Such divisive statements are not only inaccurate but also harmful to the unity and harmony of our state and Nigeria in general."

Gov Sule told to retract religious inciting comment against tribunal judges

The PDP candidate urged Governor Sule to retract his statement and apologise to the public for making such an insensitive statement that tends to cause chaos and a divide in the state.

He said:

"We call on AA Sule to retract his statements and apologize for any offense caused by his remarks. It is essential for our leaders to set an example of responsible leadership and to promote inclusivity, respect, and tolerance."

Leaders of the state were urged not to pay attention to the governor’s gimmicks and mind games; instead, they should focus on the real problems and the development of their communities.

