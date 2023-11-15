The appeals of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Olajide Adediran, have been dismissed

In a ruling delivered on Wednesday, Novemebr 15, the appellate court held that the PDP's case against Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, lacked substance

The justices thereby declared Sanwo-Olu the authentic winner of the March 18, 2023 governorship election held in Lagos state

Ikeja- Lagos state - The state and National Assembly Appeal Court sitting in Lagos on Wednesday, November 15, delivered judgment in favour of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Babajide Sanwo-Olu wins at appeal court in Lago state

The appellate court threw out the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate Olajide Adediran, challenging the victory of Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the validly elected winner of the Saturday, March 18 governorship election in the state.

The three-man panel unanimously affirmed the decision of the Lagos state governorship election petitions tribunal which on September 25 affirmed the victory of Sanwo-Olu, The Nation reported.

The judges held that the appellants failed to prove their allegations of forgery and non-qualification against Sanwo-Olu and his deputy Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, Vanguard report added.

“Even though they were all pre-election matters, the appellants (PDP and Adeniran) still failed to prove them. The appellants came empty-handed and left empty-handed. They merely enjoyed their day in court. Their petition is dismissed,” The justices held.

