The NLC and TUC nationwide strike has grounded activities at Nigeria's train stations and in the banking sectors

This is as the affiliates of the two unions (TUC and NLC) adhered to the directives of the labour leaders to take part in the industrial action

The leadership of the NLC and TUC have directed members of the union to embark on the strike over the government's failure to meet their demands after the beating of the NLC president, Joe Ajaero

Ikeja, Lagos - The organised labour under the umbrella of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) of Nigeria and their affiliates in Lagos complied with the directives of the unions' leadership to embark on an indefinite nationwide strike on Tuesday, November 14.

The national executive council meeting of the two union groups held in Abuja on November 13 came to the conclusion to embark on a nationwide industrial action, The Punch reported.

Why NLC embarks on nationwide strike

They have alleged that the federal government had failed to address the issues of the workers tabled before it. Some of such issues are corruption, minimum wage, poor governance and insecurity.

Both unions explained that the government have failed to address their demands after the recent attacks on the union leaders in Imo ahead of the state governorship election.

In the attack, some unknown thugs reportedly beat the NLC president, Joe Ajaero and other members of the unions while staging a protest.

FG warns NLC, TUC against contempt of court

The government on Monday, November 13, warned the organised labour against contempt of court over the planned nationwide strike

Lateef Fagbemi, the attorney general of the federation and minister of justice, disclosed that there was a court order by the National Industrial Court of Nigeria restraining the unions from embarking on a nationwide strike.

But the secretary general of the Nigeria Union of Railway workers, Segun Esan, maintained that the union have joined the strike and no train would be running during the period.

On his part, Oluwole Olusoji, the president of the association of senior staff of banks, insurance and financial institutions said members have been advised to complied with the strike directive.

"It is not about being beaten up": NLC reveals its anger with Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that the NLC has said its renewed fight against the President Bola Tinubu-led federal government was because it was not being treated like a social partner.

Emmanuel Ugboaja, the NLC general secretary, said the attack on the union president, Joe Ajaero, in Imo state was done by the police.

Ugboaja maintained that the workers are not politicians and that anyone can challenge to go to court, adding that the matter is a federal affair.

