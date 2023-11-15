The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) leaders and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have given the federal government a monumental task.

The labour unions gave the federal government six conditions to meet before they could consider calling off the ongoing nationwide stroke.

In a social media post made on Tuesday, November 14, the labour groups said they wanted justice for their leader, whom government officials in Imo state brutalised.

FCT, Abuja - The national leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has outlined six prerequisites for ending their indefinite strike.

These conditions were communicated through the NLC's official social media account on Tuesday, November 14.

The post reads:

“Our demands are simple. We want justice.”

NLC, TUC demands

Firstly, the NLC insists on the arrest and prosecution of Chinasa Nwaneri, a special adviser to the Imo governor on special duties, accused of leading the attack on the NLC president and other workers in the state.

Furthermore, the union calls for the apprehension, legal action, and dismissal of all police officers and thugs implicated in the assault on the labour leader.

It demands explicitly the arrest, prosecution, and dismissal of Imo State Government House Chief Security Officer, SP Shaba.

The NLC alleged that:

“He led, participated and provided cover for thugs to brutalise workers in Imo State."

Additionally, the labour union seeks the arrest, prosecution, and dismissal of an unidentified police area commander alleged to have overseen the brutalisation of the NLC president and other workers in the state.

Lastly, as a sixth condition, the NLC demands an investigation and prosecution of the former Commissioner of Police in Imo State, Ahmed Barde, for his purported involvement in the assault on the NLC chief.

