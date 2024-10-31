The 2024 edition of the Africa Player of the Year award ceremony is well and truly on the horizon

The Confederation of African Football has published a list of 10 players who are in the running for the prestigious prize

A former Super Eagles midfielder of Nigeria has named his favourite to clinch the prestigious CAF award

The 2024 edition of the prestigious Africa Player of the Year award is fast approaching, and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced its shortlist for the coveted prize.

This annual event celebrates the continent’s elite football stars over the past calendar year and will feature a series of awards at the gala, which will be hosted in Marrakech.

In anticipation of this grand occasion, CAF has unveiled a comprehensive list of players who have made the final cut for the award.

The CAF Player of the Year trophy pictured in Marrakech Morocco. Image: @CAFonline.

Source: Twitter

The shortlist includes notable talents such as Amine Gouiri (Algeria / Rennes), Edmond Tapsoba (Burkina Faso / Bayer Leverkusen), Simon Adingra (Côte d'Ivoire / Brighton & Hove Albion), Chancel Mbemba (DR Congo / Olympique de Marseille), Serhou Guirassy (Guinea / Borussia Dortmund), Achraf Hakimi (Morocco / Paris Saint-Germain), Soufiane Rahimi (Morocco / Al Ain), Ademola Lookman (Nigeria / Atalanta), William Troost-Ekong (Nigeria / Al Kholood), and Ronwen Williams (South Africa / Mamelodi Sundowns).

Following the announcement of the shortlist by CAF, a former Super Eagles star has detailed his favourite to win the award.

AFCON winner names favourite for CAF awards

In an interview captured by Brila.net, former Nigeria midfielder, Ogenyi Onazi, named Ademola Lookman as his favourite to win the prestigious award. The 2013 AFCON winner emphasised that Lookman’s achievements deserve unparalleled recognition.

“Lookman is an amazing player. He works hard, is very dedicated, and disciplined. I’m really pleased with his achievements and his nomination for the Ballon d’Or at that level,” Onazi stated.

“CAF should just arrange the trophy and keep it for him. Not because he is Nigerian, but because he is currently the best player in Africa. He performed incredibly well last season and deserves every accolade.”

Onazi added, “I will be very disappointed if he doesn’t win because there is no valid reason for him not to.”

Lookman has been in superb form, recording an impressive 10 goal involvements in as many games, according to data from FotMob.

Peseiro nominated for IFFHS award

Legit.ng in another report detailed that former Nigeria coach, José Peseiro, was nominated by the IFFHS for the Best Coach of the Year award.

The Portuguese tactician recently led the Super Eagles team to the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng