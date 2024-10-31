A bride Ayanleke Janet Ayanbimpe made her wedding unique as she played a talking drum for her guests

In a video, she was joined by her father and both of them created interesting sounds from the musical instrument

The short clip had the groom watching his bride play the drum while other guests sprayed her money

A Nigerian bride Ayanleke Janet Ayanbimpe made her wedding memorable as she played the talking drum excitedly.

Bride and her dad play the talking drum on her wedding day. Image credit: @joyous_alaga

Ayanleke (@miz_bimpe on Instagram) is from a family of drummers and her father joined her as they entertained their guests with interesting performances.

In the video shared by @joyous_alaga on Instagram, the guests were impressed with the bride's talent and decided to spray cash on her, spurring the bride to play the musical instrument with more vigour.

Netizens applauded the bride for her talent while others noticed that the groom was on his seat as his wife played the talking drum.

However, Joyous stated that the clip posted was short and it did not capture when her husband joined to sprayed her money.

Watch the video in the link.

Reactions to the drummer bride

See some of the reactions to the video of the bride playing a talking drum on her wedding day below:

@callme_mide26:

"Husband had one job o but he failed."

@amendingwell:

"Beautiful...d groom no fit clap or stand for em?"

@eniolathealaga:

"See me blushing on someone's behalf."

@belleplug:

"See as my head dey swell, culture is beautiful."

@miz_bimpe:

"Look at me."

@bukmatts:

"Why the husband no fit stand up to spray them now…. Happy married life."

@joyous_alaga:

"@bukmatts of course he stood up to dance & spray her a lot of money too, nobody was just allowed to disturb her at first.. this is a short clip"

Bride plays drum on her wedding day

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a young woman had impressed people with her drumming skill on her wedding day.

The young woman who in the short video played the drum in a fantastic manner was also seen enjoying every moment.

The bride who was also dressed in her white wedding gown traversed between the instrument leaving no stone unturned to show that she was a professional drummer.

Source: Legit.ng