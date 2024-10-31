A Nigerian man changed his grandma's looks by barbing her hair and dying it black after he was done

The talented grandson said that his grandma came to him to make her look younger than her real old age

Many people who saw the beautiful haircut praised the young man's skill as a person playfully asked if the grandma was single

A young professional barber made a video showing how he gave his grandma a super haircut.

The young man said his grandma asked that he make her look younger than her age and he got to work.

A kid was present as the man barbed the grandma's hair. Photo source: @iam_ndsmart

Source: TikTok

New hairstyle for grandma

He (@iam_ndsmart) started off by trimming down the woman's hair. When he was done, he gave her a perfect hairline.

A few seconds into the barbing video, the grandma looked different, and her face was finer. The grandma's hair looked blacker, suggesting that the man used dyer at some point.

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

fsc850 said:

"You should have gone with another color."

IBBEY YOUNG said:

"Wow God bless you grandma come look like ZINOLEESKY."

Estaphan @Crowned In Glory said:

"Is she single asking for grandpa omo she’s fine oo."

OLA said:

"The only thing wey she go Dey do now na to stand outside the house Dey greet people wey Dey pass for them to notice her."

kennyblaq said:

"Na to find boyfriend for mama remain."

destiny said:

"I dey carry my grandma dey come ooo,but she nor too get hair sha."

saviourlove asked:

"Please how many hours you take do this cause I see day and night."

Success said:

"Grandma and their small phone 5and 6 and nobody dare touch it."

Phan said:

"The last part of the video her facial expression be like who you looking at cuz."

tolaakinwole said:

"You did a good job, bro."

Anibe said:

"No let only her go market o, all those men go de ask for her number."

Kind barber offered free service

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian barber went online to amaze people with his skill.

In a video he shared on his TikTok, the man went on the street with a bag containing his rechargeable clipper and other hair treatment products. He gave people free haircuts.

Source: Legit.ng