The Ekiti State House of Assembly has planned a leadership retreat in Canada for November 2024, with some lawmakers attending alongside their spouses

The retreat aims to enhance legislators' skills in navigating policy implementation challenges

Despite sparking social media criticism over resource allocation, officials confirm the trip is self-funded and reflects a commitment to personal growth

The Ekiti State House of Assembly has scheduled an 'Executive Legislative Leadership Retreat' in Brampton, Ontario, Canada, for November 2024.

Some lawmakers will attend the event with their spouses. The retreat aims to equip legislators with the necessary knowledge and skills to navigate the complexities of policy implementation challenges effectively.

Ekiti House of Assembly's retreat sparks debate. Photo credit: X/Ekitiststegov

Source: Twitter

In a letter to the Ekiti Kete Association in Canada, Titilope Agbede, the assembly’s clerk, stated that the legislators would be led by Speaker Adeoye Stephen Aribasoye. Stephen Aribasoye.

"As part of our visit, the House intends to have a courtesy visit to the Ekiti Kete Association, Canada, to meet with the members of Ekiti Kete in diaspora," the letter reads.

"This will foster cultural development and share experiences that can promote Ekiti State and good governance for the benefit of our people."

The delegation expected to travel to Canada includes:

Aribisoye Adeoye Stephen (Speaker), Ikole II constituency

Aribisoye Adenike Modupe (Spouse)

Ige Tolulope Michael (Majority Leader), Ekiti South-West constituency

Ige Opeimipo Omolade (Spouse)

Okuyiga Eyitayo Adetoju, Gbonyin constituency

Olowoookere Bosede Yinka (Chief Whip), Efon constituency

Ayoride Ebenezer Oluwagoyin (Deputy Majority Leader), Ido/Osi II constituency

Fawekun Abiodun Babatunde, Ido/Osi I constituency

The proposed trip has sparked reactions on social media, with some X users describing the event as a "waste of scarce resources" and another example of "misplaced priority" from the political class.

However, Dele Ekunola, chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Ekiti State, defended the trip, stating that it would be self-sponsored.

"It is essential to recognize that this initiative is a testament to our legislators’ commitment to personal and professional growth," he said. "The trip is entirely self-funded, reflecting a responsible approach that does not impose any financial burden on the state’s resources."

Controversy plunges in Ekiti Assembly

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Ekiti state chapter of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) is currently being plunged into controversy following a series of friction in the state house parliament.

Olugboyega Aribisogan, who was recently impeached as the speaker of the state parliament, vented his displeasure over the development.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng