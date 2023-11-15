The National Assembly Complex located in the Three Arms Zone in Abuja, was shut down on Wednesday, November 15

The NLC and TUC officials shut down the nation's legislative complex over the beating of its leader, Joe Ajaero

Organised labour declared a nationwide strike on Monday, November 13, urging all its members to join the industrial action

FCT, Abuja - Officials of organised labour have finally succeeded in shutting down the National Assembly Complex located in the Three Arms Zone in Abuja over the ongoing nationwide strike.

The protesting workers shut the NASS Complex over the manhandling of the national president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero in Owerri, Imo state.

According to the Guardian, the entire gates leading to the National Assembly complex were under lock and key as of 9:00 am.

However, the Presidential villa gate which connects the National Assembly complex was opened for security personnel and other essential workers, according to SaharaReporters.

Journalists, legislative aides, and several members of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) were denied entrance into the NASS Complex.

Ajaero’s attackers have been arrested, NSA apologises to Labour

The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, said Ajaero's attackers have been arrested and investigations have commenced.

Ribadu apologised to the organised labour over the attack on Ajaero in Owerri, Imo State capital, on November 1.

Ribadu urged organised labour to rescind its decisions on the ongoing nationwide strike.

