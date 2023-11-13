President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has vowed to give constitutional powers to traditional rulers in Nigeria

The president said his administration is willing to collaborate with the national assembly to legislate on it and make it a reality

He made this pledge over the weekend at the 70th birthday celebration of Oba Victor Kiladejo, the Osemawe of Ondo Kingdom

Ondo Town, Ondo - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has pledged to collaborate with the National Assembly to establish a constitutional role for traditional leaders in the nation.

As reported by Daily Trust, Tinubu committed this during the 70th birthday celebration of Oba Victor Kiladejo, the Osemawe of Ondo Kingdom, in Ondo town.

Represented by the Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the president assured traditional rulers that his administration would prioritise peace and security in their regions to preserve their cultural heritage.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu expressed gratitude for the valuable and development-oriented advice received from the Ondo monarch.

At the same time, Oba Kiladejo commended Tinubu for attending his birthday and acknowledged the outstanding performance of Minister Tunji-Ojo, whom the president appointed.

