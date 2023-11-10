Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, the Oluwo of Iwo in Osun State, has called on the NLC and Nigerians to be patient with President Bola Tinubu

The monarch called on the NLC under the leadership of Joe Ajaero, not to weaponise strike against the new administration

Akanbi expressed confidence that things would turn around for the country, adding that the problem was not created by President Yinubu

Iwo, Osun - The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, has appealed to the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) not to weaponise strike action against the government of President Bola Tinubu.

He urged NLC, led by Comrade Joe Ajaero and Nigerians, to be patient with Tinubu’s government so that he could prove himself, The Nation reported.

Oluwo made the appeal during the 2023 Festival of God held at his palace on Thursday, November 9, where religious leaders gathered to pray for leaders of the country and praise God.

What Oluwo says about Tinubu government

Oluwo, speaking with reporters, said:

“We know that things are tricky for Nigerians, but NLC should know that this present government is not the one that created this hardship, and that is why Nigerians need to be patient with the government of President Bola Tinubu. Let him prove himself; he has put capable hands in his government.

“We have seen him talking about the problems of this country eloquently; this means it is on his heart to resolve them. I trust and believe that this present government of Bola Tinubu meant well. He has taken the bull by the horns. Many have led the country and lack the boldness to do what he did by removing the fuel subsidy. This is a temporary hardship; support is not for the poor man. No country subsidises fuel; housing and transportation should be funded.

“NLC should be patient so we can have a clear head to take the country forward. We are talking to the president because we are close to our people. If this government does something wrong, I will be the first person to criticise the president or any governor; nobody can dethrone me; you can see that I am celebrating God, who cannot be dethroned.”

