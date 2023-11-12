Imo Guber Election: Uzodimma, Wife and Well-Wishers Dance to Celebrate, Video Emerges
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering metro and government policy
Imo state, Owerri - Governor Hope Uzodimma his wife, Chioma and well-wishers danced and celebrated the re-election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo state.
In a 32-second video, Uzodimma was seen dancing with his wife while his supporters joined as they drank and celebrated.
The video was posted by celebrity, Cubana Chief Priest on his Instagram page, cubana_chiefpriest.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has earlier declared Uzodimma as the winner of the Saturday, November 11 governorship election.
Uzodimma cleared all the 27 local government areas to defeat his counterparts in PDP, Senator Samuel Anyanwu and the Labour Party (LP) Athan Achonu
Source: Legit.ng