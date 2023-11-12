BREAKING: SDP Wins First LGA with Landslide as INEC Begins Final Collation of Results in Kogi
Murtala Ajaka, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the Kogi State governorship election, has secured 80% of the votes in his local government, Igalamela, in Kogi East senatorial district.
The SDP candidate defeated his opponent in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and his counterpart in the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Ajaka was a member of the APC and former deputy national publicity secretary of the party but lost his position in the party following his quest to clinch the governorship ticket of the APC in the state.
Here is the breakdown of the votes as seen by Legit.ng
Registered voters: 64,339
Accredited voters: 23,044
APC: 2,033
PDP: 271
SDP: 20,059
Valid votes: 22,742
Rejected votes: 280
Total votes cast: 23,022
