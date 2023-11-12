Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics in Nigeria

Yenagoa, Bayelsa state - After the declaration of results of three local government areas of Bayelsa state, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has adjourned the collation of results of the governorship election to 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 12.

The returning officer (RO), Professor Faruk Kuta, made this announcement as Nigerians anxiously wait to know who will win the 2023 Bayelsa state gubernatorial election. Vanguard newspaper noted this development.

The 2023 Bayelsa state gubernatorial election was held on Saturday, November 11.

Meanwhile, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and incumbent governor, Douye Diri, is leading with 38,403 votes, according to media reports.

Channels Television reported that the results from five local governments are still being awaited, hence the adjournment.

Check out the Bayelsa results already announced:

Kolokuma/Opokuma local government area (LGA)

Number of registered voters: 65,364

Accredited voters: 24171

All Progressives Congress (APC) – 5349

Labour Party (LP)– 22

PDP – 18465

Ogbia LGA:

Number of registered voters: 119571

Accredited voters: 36955

APC – 16319

LP – 57

PDP – 18435

Yenegoa LGA

Number of registered voters: 218,394

Accredited voters: 54380

APC – 14534

LP – 244

PDP – 37777

APC condemns 'attempts' to move collation centre

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the APC condemned alleged attempts to move the collation of Brass local government area (LGA) to Yenagoa.

The APC made this condemnation in a statement by Felix Morka, its national publicity secretary.

The party accused Governor Diri and the PDP of putting pressure on INEC to move the collation of results of Brass LGA to Yenagoa.

