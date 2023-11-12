BREAKING: INEC Adjourns Collation of Bayelsa Governorship Election Results, Details Emerge
Yenagoa, Bayelsa state - After the declaration of results of three local government areas of Bayelsa state, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has adjourned the collation of results of the governorship election to 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 12.
The returning officer (RO), Professor Faruk Kuta, made this announcement as Nigerians anxiously wait to know who will win the 2023 Bayelsa state gubernatorial election. Vanguard newspaper noted this development.
Meanwhile, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and incumbent governor, Douye Diri, is leading with 38,403 votes, according to media reports.
Channels Television reported that the results from five local governments are still being awaited, hence the adjournment.
Check out the Bayelsa results already announced:
Kolokuma/Opokuma local government area (LGA)
Number of registered voters: 65,364
Accredited voters: 24171
All Progressives Congress (APC) – 5349
Labour Party (LP)– 22
PDP – 18465
Ogbia LGA:
Number of registered voters: 119571
Accredited voters: 36955
APC – 16319
LP – 57
PDP – 18435
Yenegoa LGA
Number of registered voters: 218,394
Accredited voters: 54380
APC – 14534
LP – 244
PDP – 37777
APC condemns 'attempts' to move collation centre
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the APC condemned alleged attempts to move the collation of Brass local government area (LGA) to Yenagoa.
The APC made this condemnation in a statement by Felix Morka, its national publicity secretary.
The party accused Governor Diri and the PDP of putting pressure on INEC to move the collation of results of Brass LGA to Yenagoa.
