Owerri, Imo state - Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have intercepted huge sums of money from suspected vote buyers and sellers in Bayelsa state.

The EFCC said it also pounced on a large amount of money from electoral fraud suspects across Imo state.

Suspected vote buyers arrested with N11 million during governorship polls. Photo credit: Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

Kogi/Imo/Bayelsa: EFCC busts vote buyers

This is coming as off-cycle elections are held in three Nigerian states: Bayelsa, Kogi, and Imo.

While over N9 million was seized in Bayelsa state, more than N1.7 million was intercepted in Imo.

Legit.ng reports that among the arrested persons is an agent of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) — as seen in the pictures released by the EFCC.

The anti-graft agency gave the update via a post on its verified X (formerly Twitter) account on Saturday night, November 11.

The EFCC's statement partly reads:

"A total sum of N11,040,000 (Eleven Million, Forty Thousand Naira only) comprising N9,310,000 (Nine Million, Three Hundred and Ten Thousand Naira) intercepted from suspected vote buyers and sellers in Bayelsa and N1,730,000 (One Million, Seven Hundred and Thirty Thousand Naira) intercepted from electoral fraud suspects across Imo state, were also recovered from them."

Elections: EFCC nabs 14 suspected vote buyers

Furthermore, the EFCC disclosed that 14 suspected vote buyers in Otueke, and Adawari fields in Bayelsa state, and at various polling units (PUs) in Imo and Kogi states were apprehended.

It said:

"They were arrested on Saturday, November 11, 2023, in intelligence-driven operations that commenced several days before the ongoing governorship elections in the three states."

Legit.ng understands that the suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

