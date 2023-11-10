Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi 2023 Governorship Elections Live Updates
Welcome to Legit.ng's live coverage of the Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi 2023 governorship elections!
Stay tuned for real-time updates as voting commences in all three states where Nigeria's electoral body, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), is conducting the off-cycle elections.
Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi 2023 Governorship Elections: How to locate your polling units
If you are an eligible voter in Kogi, Bayelsa and Imo states, INEC has made it easy to locate your polling unit.
Click here to find your polling unit.
Kogi 2023 Governorship Election: The key contenders
Here are the key contenders in the Kogi 2023 governorship elections:
INEC's data shows that 18 candidates and political parties are participating in the Kogi governorship election. However, the five listed below are considered the major contenders.
- Usman Ahmed Ododo (APC)
- Dino Melaye (PDP)
- Muritala Yakubu Ajaka (SDP)
- Leke Abejide (ADC)
- Usman Jibrin (Accord Party)
Imo 2023 Governorship Election: The key contenders
INEC's data shows that 17 candidates and political parties are participating in the Imo governorship election. However, the five listed below are considered the major contenders.
- Hope Uzodimma (APC)
- Samuel Anyanwu (PDP)
- Athan Achonu (Labour Party)
- Tony Ejiogu (APGA)
- Lincoln Jack Ogunewe (AA)
Bayelsa 2023 Governorship Election: The key contenders
Here are the key contenders in the Saturday, November 11 Bayelsa 2023 governorship elections:
INEC's data shows that 16 candidates and political parties are participating in the Bayelsa governorship election. However, the five listed below are considered the major contenders.
- Douye Diri (PDP)
- Timipre Sylva (APC)
- Udengs Eradiri (Labour Party)
- Waibodei Subiri (APGA)
- Warmate Jones (Accord Party)