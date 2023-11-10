Welcome to Legit.ng's live coverage of the Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi 2023 governorship elections!

Stay tuned for real-time updates as voting commences in all three states where Nigeria's electoral body, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), is conducting the off-cycle elections.

Douye Diri, Hope Uzodimma, Dino Melaye, others contest in Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi 2023 governorship elections. Photo credits: Douye Diri, Hope Uzodimma, Dino Melaye

Source: Facebook

Refresh your browser regularly to get the latest updates.