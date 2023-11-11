Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics in Nigeria

Lokoja, Kogi state - An official of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been caught with an already-filled result before the commencement of voting in Kogi state.

A four-minute clip of aggrieved people lambasting the culprit has been circulating online, especially on X (formerly Twitter). Police officers intervened by calming the people down. Daily Trust shared the video on Saturday afternoon, November 11.

Governorship elections were held in Kogi, Imo, and Bayelsa states on Saturday, November 11. Photo credits: Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, Dino Melaye, Murtala Yakubu Ajaka

Source: Facebook

Electoral fraud noted in Kogi election

A man said:

"You are a thief. Can you imagine? Original result, even before voting. They have already arranged the result. We are tired of sufferness (sic) in Kogi state."

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng reports that INEC conducted the first off-cycle polls since the 2023 general elections. Governorship elections were held in Kogi, Imo, and Bayelsa states.

A total of 18 candidates seek to replace the outgoing Kogi governor, Yayaha Bello.

INEC reacts to alleged filled result sheets

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that INEC said it was aware of the discovery of already filled results sheets in some polling units in the ongoing Kogi state governorship election.

According to the commission, senior officials of INEC deployed to Kogi state are currently on the matter.

Source: Legit.ng