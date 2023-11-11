The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has started uploading the results of the governorship elections in Kogi, Imo, and Bayelsa states to its result viewing portal (IReV).

According to TheCable, in a tweet, the commission has uploaded at least 70.98% of the votes cast in Imo; 72.73% of the votes in Bayelsa have been uploaded, and 65.14% of the votes in Kogi state have been uploaded.

This was the state of the result uploading at about 6:53 pm on Saturday, November 11, the day of the election.

There have been reports of violence and vote buying in several parts of the state. Bayelsa state, for instance, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidates, Timipre Sylva and Douye Diri, have been accused of buying votes for 15 thousand and 13 thousand naira, respectively.

Also, Dino Melaye, the governorship candidate of the PDP in Kogi state, has raised an alarm about the anomalies of the election in the north-central state.

Melaye also shared images of election result sheets that were filled before the commencement of the election in some polling units in the state. He had accused the ruling APC of working to compromise the election.

