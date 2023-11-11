The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it was aware of the discovery of results sheets that have been filled in some polling units in the ongoing Kogi State governorship election.

This was disclosed in a short and terse statement the electoral body issued on its Twitter page about the ongoing election in the North Central State on Saturday, November 11.

INEC comments on alleged filled result sheets in Kogi election Photo Credit: INEC Nigeria

Source: Twitter

INEC's comment was in response to the allegation made by Murtala Ajaka, the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Kogi State.

According to the commission, senior officials of INEC deployed to Kogi state are currently on the matter, stating that an appropriate response will be made available as soon as possible.

INEC said:

"Our attention has been drawn to a report that filled result sheets were discovered in some polling units in Kogi State.

"The Commission views this situation seriously.

"Our senior officials deployed to the State are currently investigating the incident(s). The Commission will communicate its decision earnestly."

See the tweet here:

The alleged filled result sheets was also shared by Dino Melaye, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the ongoing governorship election in the state.

In the sheet shared by the former senator, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) garnered the highest number of votes. Melaye said: "Already filled result sheets before accreditation."

See his post here:

