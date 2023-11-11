Lokoja, Kogi - Connected Development (CODE) has brought attention to key developments reported by its observers during the current off-cycle elections in Bayelsa and Imo states.

In a midday press briefing on Saturday, November 11, CODE revealed findings from its election monitoring tool, UZABE, utilised by thousands of volunteer observers across the three states.

Connected Development urged INEC to prioritise the transmission of results. Photo Credit: Connected Development

Speaking at CODE's situation room in Lokoja, the Kogi state capital, Emmanuel Njoku, the head of deployment, recognised the positive contributions of INEC, security forces, and the public in upholding a commitment to a fair electoral process.

However, concerns were raised about challenges faced by observers, including restrictions on taking photographs.

Njoku also highlighted instances of delayed voting in specific locations due to the absence of party agents, along with reported incidents of vote buying.

Mid-day election observation

He outlined specific areas identified by Uzabe observers where attention is needed.

Njoku said:

"In Ajaokuta LGA, at 2nd 200 Community Open space borehole PU 043, Kogi state, our observers were impeded from taking pictures by security personnel, infringing upon observers' freedom during the process.

"Bayelsa witnessed delayed voting in Kanabiri comp Ward of Sagbama LGA due to the absence of party agents, and late arrival of INEC officials at Yenogoa-Fankpo Square Ward.

"An incident in Ekeremor LGA (Azidekeoreyeine Square Ward), involved an individual attempting to abscond with INEC materials, but citizens resolved the situation without injuries. This stands as a testament to the collective power of the masses.

"At Eke-mbutu Market Square Ward of Mbaitoli LGA, Imo state, the BVAS machine malfunctioned and displayed Chinese language, causing a delay that was much later rectified."

Hamzat Lawal, the Chief Executive Officer of CODE, urged all stakeholders, including security personnel and INEC officials, to ensure a peaceful ongoing electoral process.

He specifically called on INEC to prioritise the electronic transmission of polling unit results, emphasising the importance of transparency and timely collation.

