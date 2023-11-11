Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Kogi state, Lokoja - Senator Dino Melaye, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Saturday, November 11, governorship election in Kogi state said he has voted.

Dino Melaye blows hot over the situation around the ongoing Kogi elections

The former lawmaker who is a major contender to Governor Yahaya Bello's preferred successor, Usman Ododo, made this known in an exclusive interview with Arise TV News correspondent, at his residence in Kogi state.

When asked if "we did not see you voting", Dino Melaye claimed:

"I have voted, maybe you went to the wrong ward."

Lamenting over the high presence of security in Kogi state in the ongoing election, the PDP candidate said: “Security is oversubscribed for the election”

He further alleged that the election was fraught with irregularities, accusing INEC officials of electoral malpractices, The Cable reported.

While everyone is focused on INEC redeeming itself from the issues it had in the 2023 presidential poll, Dino Melaye urged Mahmood Yakubu, the INEC chairman, to strictly monitor the collation process and address all electoral issues.

He warned that observers who disguise themselves as APC party agents should not be allowed into the collation center after voting ends.

Dino Melaye stated thus:

"It is disappointing to see INEC officials, not observers or youths or party agents, but INEC officials walk around with filled election results.

"The problem is at the collation center. I just hope security agencies will do what they did in the presidential election.

"The collation centers must be protected at the local government level, state level and other levels.

"We had cases of results sheets filled even before accreditation began. Very vibrant youths accosted the presiding officers with filled results sheets.

"It’s a huge disappointment. It’s a shame to see INEC original sheets carried by INEC staff.

"I called my agents out and instructed them not to carry out their franchise if INEC officials are not present and that is what they have done so far.

"I am not part of the security apparatus in the country but I hope the right thing will be done."

INEC opens up on alleged filled result sheets in Kogi

Earlier, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it was aware of the discovery of results sheets that have been filled in some polling units in the ongoing Kogi State governorship election.

This was disclosed in a short and terse statement the electoral body issued on its Twitter page about the ongoing election in the North Central State on Saturday, November 11.

INEC's comment was in response to the allegation made by Murtala Ajaka, the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Kogi State.

