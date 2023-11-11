The 2023 Bayelsa gubernatorial election is taking place today, November 11, to elect the governor of the oil-rich state

Apart from Bayelsa, elections are also ongoing in Kogi and Imo states as conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

Jonathan, a former governor of Bayelsa state and erstwhile president of Nigeria is set to cast his vote

Yenagoa, Bayelsa state - Former Nigerian president, Goodluck Jonathan, has arrived at his polling unit to cast his vote in the Bayelsa state governorship election 2023.

Jonathan arrived at the polling unit 39, Ward 13 in Otuoke, Ogbia local government area (LGA) of the state, alongside his wife, former First Lady, Patience, at about past 9. An update by The Cable noted this development.

Former Nigerian leader, Goodluck Jonathan is set to vote in the 2023 Bayelsa state gubernatorial election. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Bayelsa gubernatorial election: Jonathan to vote

Media representatives swarmed into the voting arena to take pictures of the former Nigerian leader and his spouse.

Check out the pictures below:

Legit.ng understands that voting starts at 8:30 am and ends at 2:30 pm.

Jonathan served as President of Nigeria from 2010 to 2015. He remains the only president to have come from Bayelsa state and the South South geopolitical zone in the history of Nigeria.

In addition, he was the first vice president of Nigeria to succeed a President upon his death in a civilian government.

Jonathan succeeded former President Yar'Adua after he died in office on May 5, 2010. He lost the 2015 presidential election to Muhammadu Buhari and was the first incumbent president in Nigerian history to concede defeat in an election.

Previously, the 65-year-old served as the vice president from 2007 to 2010 under the administration of Umaru Musa Yar'Adua; and Bayelsa state as governor from 2005 to 2007, and deputy governor from 1999 to 2005.

