The Kogi state gubernatorial election has commenced on the wrong foot as electoral officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are reportedly stranded in Lokoja.

As reported by Punch, INEC officials assigned to different polling units in Lokoja for the November 11 governorship elections are currently facing a predicament at the Ajayi Crowther Memorial School.

Stranded INEC Officials at Ajayi Crowther Memorial School in Lokoja. Photo Credit: Deborah Tolu-Kolawole

Despite receiving the necessary electoral materials, including corps members and other ad-hoc staff hired for the election, the officials find themselves stranded due to a lack of transportation to their designated polling units.

The situation has led to a communication from one official suggesting that the only feasible way to reach their destinations is if voters at the polling units arrange transportation.

Presently, only three mini-buses are available to transport over two hundred electoral officials.

