A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Francis Okoye, has predicted the winner of Saturday, November 11 Imo governorship election

Okoye said Governor Hope Uzodimma of the APC will emerge the winner and be re-elected for the second term

During an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, he said that people know what they want and will vote for Uzodimma because of his brilliant performance in the last 4 years

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering metro and government policy

Imo state, Owerri - The convener of All Progressives Congress (APC) South-East Coalition, Francis Okoye, has debunked the rumour that the Imo state Governor, Hope Uzodimma is owning workers’ salaries.

Okoye said the rumour is an orchestrated attempt by the opposition to paint the governor black ahead of the Saturday, November 11 election.

Imo Governorship Election: APC chieftain expresses confidence that Uzodimma will be re-elected Photo Credits: Hope Uzodimma/Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu/Senator Athan Nneji Achonu

Source: Facebook

He, however, said that will not work because the people of Imo state have confirmed that the governor is doing well and will vote for him again.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He stated this during an exclusive chat via telephone with Legit.ng.

“I am doing this interview from Imo state, I've interacted with the people of Imo state and spoken to some civil servants and all of them have confirmed that the governor is doing well and they're going to vote for him again”

A member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council said Governor Uzodimma has delivered on his mandate to the people in terms of infrastructure.

The APC Chieftain said the people will return the favour with their votes come Saturday to renew the mandate for a second term.

“Governor Hope Uzodimma has shown leadership, he has proven his capacity as a man with immense capacity to deliver on the mandate given to him about four years ago. And I'm sure that the people of Imo state will turn out in their numbers on November 11 to renew the mandate for a second term in office. This is a man who before he came into office as a governor, met a state that was in a state of decay, particularly the infrastructure, take the issue of roads for instance, no road was passable in Imo state, particularly to Owerri the state capital before Governor Hope Uzodinma came into office but today, you can ply many routes in Imo state both in the capital city of Owerri and beyond in the hinterland area “

Okoye expressed confidence that Uzodimma will be re-elected into office for the second term because of his performance which the people cannot deny.

“A man who has turned the state around in the area of infrastructure, road wise, educational institutions that he has constructed, he fixed some of the school buildings and healthcare institutions, all these infrastructures he put in place, and you are telling me that people of Imo state will be blind to go and vote another party, apart from APC? I am telling you with authority that come November 13 when voters must have cast their votes and coalition must have been done. The announcement the people of Imo state will be expecting from INEC is to declare him as governor-elect for a second term, that is the assurance I'm giving you because I know the people of Imo state, and I know what they want. I know who they're going to vote.”

Imo guber election 2023: List of academic credentials Uzodimma, others submitted to INEC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Uzodimma and the 16 other governorship candidates submitted their academic credentials to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as proof of their experience and educational qualifications.

As published on the INEC website, these are the credentials the 17 Imo gubernatorial candidates submitted to the Commission.

PDP chieftain predicts winner of Imo governorship election

Demola Olarewaju, Special Assistant, Digital Media Strategy to the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, predicted the outcome of the Imo governorship election.

Olarewaju said Governor Uzodimma is expected to win the governorship contest. The PDP chieftain explained that Uzodinma would emerge victorious because of the elite consensus or the splitting of the opposition.

Source: Legit.ng