Governor Douye Diri will be testing his strength on Saturday alongside other candidates on Saturday, November 11 governorship election in Bayelsa State

The governor has been predicted to win the election following the endorsement by CAN and the CellHub poll that favoured him

However, Diri's failure to utilise the 13% oil derivational fund to curb the multidimensional poverty in the state has been weaponised against him

Yenagoa, Bayelsa - Douye Diri is the incumbent governor of Bayelsa State and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Diri was a former lawmaker who represented Bayelsa Central senatorial district from 2019 to 2020.

How Diri became governor

The emergence of Dir as governor of Bayelsa state was after the election of David Lyon, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, was annulled by the Supreme Court.

Lyon was declared the winner of the November 2019 governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Supreme Court, in its ruling, affirmed the verdict of the federal high court that disqualified Lyon's running mate, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo. He was found guilty of submitting forged certificates to INEC.

Diri, in his reaction to the news of the Supreme Court ruling, described himself as a miracle governor.

Will Diri be re-elected?

Governor Diri enjoyed the enjoyed the support of the PDP as he clinched the ticket of the party through consensus in April 2023. He got 305 of the 315 votes from the delegates in the PDP primary election.

The governor has been endorsed by the Bayelsa state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), a strong indication of victory with the oil-rich state being a Christian dominated one.

Also, Diri has been predicted to be the potential winner of the election in a poll that was conducted by a data mining group, CellHub. The poll was conducted with a number of data analysts and development experts.

Why Diri May Lose Saturday election

There is high percentage of multidimensional poverty in the state according to the report by the Nigeria Bureau of Statistic (NBS).

the state is one of the Niger Delta State that received the 13% oil derivation, but the governor appeared to have failed to utilise the resources of the state to reduce poverty among the people.

The failure of the governor to effectively address the economic and social challenges in the state has been weaponised by the opposition and this could affect the state.

