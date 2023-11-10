The PDP governorship candidate in Imo state has finally addressed the reports that he is no longer in the contest

Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu described the report as the handiwork of mischief makers, noting "it is false"

Anyanwu urged the people of Imo state to come out en masse on Saturday, November 11, and perform their civic responsibility but ignore fake reports about his governorship ambition

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Imo state, Owerri - The SamJones Governorship Campaign Council has debunked the report that the governorship candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo state, Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu has stepped down from the race.

Anyanwu denies stepping down from the Imo state guber race. Photo credit: Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu

Source: Facebook

Senator Anyanwu denies stepping down from the Imo guber race

The PDP campaign council in the state described such reports as fake, untrue, saying nothing of such happened, Daily Trust reported.

Recall that a video circulating that Senator Anyanwu, PDP candidate for the November 11 governorship election has withdrawn from the race, went viral recently.

Speaking on the report, the director, new media, SamJones Governorship Campaign, Dumebi Ifeanyichukwu, in a statement issued on Friday, November 10, urged: "The General Public to disregard the Video."

Meanwhile, Anyanwu is one of the leading candidates in the race. He will slug it out with the Labour Party candidate Athan Achonu on Saturday, November 11, to unseat the incumbent Governor Hope Uzodimma of the All Progressives Congress (APC), seeking re-election.

