Lokoja, Kogi state - Eneojo Suleman, Senior Pastor at the Hill of Shalom Global Ministry, has said the coming Kogi state governorship election "is going to be tough".

Pastor Suleman said he sees the election marred by deadly clashes.

Kogi: "Winner is between Muri and APC"

The cleric also predicted that either Murtala Ajaka (Muri) of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) or the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC's) candidate, Ahmed Ododo, will emerge victorious on Saturday, November 11. Pastor Suleman is an indigene of Kogi state.

He wrote on his known Facebook page recently:

"Prophecy for Kogi election!

"Kogi election is going to be tough. I see fight and dragging (sic) death, and blood.

"Winner is between Muri and APC.

"Muri people chose but I don't know why I am still seeing APC in power."

He continued:

"Let's pray for Kogi. In the end, I see litigation following the election.

"My prayers are with Kogi for peace and the right candidate for Kogi."

