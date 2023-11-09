Renowned Nigerian activist, Frank Kokori has cried out following a health crisis he has been fazed with

The septuagenarian who is a former General Secretary of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) is said to have been hospitalised for some time

Kokori lamented that NUPENG could not take care of him during this difficult period of his life

FCT, Abuja - Former Labour leader, Dr. Frank Kokori, has said he is dying in a hospital bed.

In a distressed call made to Nigerian Tribune at about 12:40 a.m. on Thursday, November 9, the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain said a kidney-related sickness he is battling might end his life.

"Kokori is dead and risen"

Kokori asserted that "shame on Nigeria" as he was receiving treatment at "a third-class hospital".

The Delta-born activist stated that the Air Conditioner (AC) of the medical centre where he is receiving treatment is not functional, thus making him uncomfortable.

He said:

“Tell the world that Kokori is dead and risen. The only man in Warri who can handle kidney problems is Horeb Hospital Warri.

“But I’m facing other challenges. The Air Conditioner is not working. What a country!

“Mobilise yourselves. I have something to tell this country, please. Please, do your best.

“Tell them that I can pay any amount, but let them switch on the AC for me because I’m dying.

“The AC went off. Please do your best. Flash it. I can come alive again but I just want the world to know that if I survive, I’ll shame the leaders of this country.

“Shame on them. How can Kokori be in a third-class hospital? The people are trying their best because I know it’s a diesel issue.

“The AC is off. Two of my foster children are here with me. I’ve sent one to meet the hospital management that they should do everything that the AC is switched on, that when I’m out, I’ll pay. That I’m dying."

He added:

“I’ve called on NUPENG that this is what they’ve done to their leaders. That NUPENG could not even take care of me. It’s sad. God bless everybody.”

Legit.ng recalls that Kokori was part of the June 12 struggle. He contributed to the movement against the nullification of the June 12 presidential election which Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola was widely believed to have won.

