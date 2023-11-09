Police in Imo have said the NLC lack the constitutional power to stop the governorship election from being held in the state

This is amid the NLC's resolve to ground activities nationwide over the alleged beating of its president, Joe Ajaero, by members of the Nigerian security forces on November 1 in Imo

The strike which has started, has already seen passengers stranded and flights cancelled at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja

Owerri, Imo state - The Imo state police command has said the labour unions lack the constitutional power to halt an election.

The police cautioned the unions’ leaders against intimidating voters in Imo on Saturday, November 11. This warning was given by the Imo state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Henry Okoye, according to The Punch.

'We're ready, NLC can't stop us': Police

The police spokesperson reiterated his colleagues' preparedness for the governorship poll.

According to the police official, the general elections in February and March in Imo state were "relatively peaceful", and security agents would build on that.

Okoye said:

“The Nigeria Labour Congress can never stop the election from being held in Imo State. They don’t have the constitutional power to stop elections from being held in Imo State. The election will be held successfully in Imo State. The election will be conducted successfully in Imo state.

"We’re fully prepared.”

Imo election: 18 parties sign peace accord

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodimma was absent on Wednesday, November 8, when the contestants in the Saturday, November 11, gubernatorial poll signed a peace accord.

Apart from Governor Uzodimma, another notable absentee was Senator Athan Achonu, the candidate of the Labour Party (LP).

Workers declare nationwide strike

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that organised labour, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) declared a nationwide strike which they said will commence on Tuesday, November 14.

According to The Nation, the workers reached an agreement at the meeting of the leaders of the two leading unions in Abuja on Tuesday, November 7.

