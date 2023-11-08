The aviation industry workers have ordered the withdrawal of all flights to Owerri, the Imo State capital, from all airports in Nigeria.

This is in their reaction to the directive of organised labour, which comprised the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), following the beating of the national president of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, last week.

The directive was disclosed in a joint statement by the aviation union. These included the National Association of Aircraft Pilots And Engineers (NAAPE), the National Union Of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), and the Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP).

The General-Secretaries of the union signed the statement on Wednesday, November 8. They are Umoh Ofonime, NAAPE; Frances Akinjole, ATSSSAN; Comrades Ocheme Aba, NUATE; and Abdul Rasaq Saidu, ANAP.

In the statement, the unions also declared persona non grata in all airports to Governor Hope Uzodinma, the governor of Imo State.

The unions alleged that the attack on the NLC president Ajaero was solely sponsored by the Imo State government-led by Hope Uzodinma and condemned the continuous silence of the federal government on the development.

Their statement reads in part:

"“In addition, the person of Hope Uzodimma, the Governor of Imo State is hereby declared persona non grata at all airports in Nigeria until he purges himself of such tendencies."

Source: Legit.ng