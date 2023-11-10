It is just a few hours to the 2023 governorship election in Imo state, but a chieftain of the ruling APC has predicted the fate of Governor Hope Uzodimma

Uche Nwosu revealed that Saturday's outing will favor the ruling party in the state and eventually, Hope Uzodimma will secure his re-election

The former chief of staff to the Imo state governor also expressed optimism that INEC will deliver a credible exercise in the off-season elections

Imo state, Owerri - The former chief of staff to the Imo state governor, Uche Nwosu, has made a bold prediction regarding the forthcoming election in Imo state.

APC chieftain says Uzodimma will defeat his major rivals in the forthcoming election in Imo state. Photo credit: Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu, Hope Uzodimma, Athan Achonu

APC chieftain predicts Uzodimma's victory

As reported by Vanguard, Nwosu disclosed that he is certain his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) will emerge victorious in the Saturday, November 11, governorship election in Imo state.

Nwosu, addressing newsmen in a telephone chat on Thursday night, November 9, said nothing would hinder the Saturday election, noting the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has expressed readiness to deliver a free, fair and credible poll, Daily Independent report added.

He said:

“There’s nothing that will stop the governorship election from being held on Saturday. We are going to win this Saturday election, there is no doubt about that”.

Meanwhile, Uzodimma will battle with PDP candidate, Senator Samuel Anyanwu and Labour Party candidate Athan Achonu, to retain his governorship position in the state on Saturday.

