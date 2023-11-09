President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's aide, Bayo Onanuga, has slammed the NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero

Onanuga accused Ajaero of partisan politics for meeting with the Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in Imo state

Tinubu's aide said Ajaero deceived the Trade Union Congress (TUC) into believing he was fighting for workers

FCT, Abuja - Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Information and Strategy, accused the president of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero, of playing partisan politics.

Onanuga lambasted Ajaero after the NLC leader was seen in a photo with the Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in Imo state, Athan Achonu, in a friendly gesture.

Imo guber poll: Tinubu's Aide accuses NLC President Ajaero of partisan politics Photo Credit:@DavidsOffor

Tinubu’s aide said Ajaero deceived TUC into claiming he was fighting for all workers.

In a post via X page (formerly known as Twitter) @aonanuga1956, he wrote:

“Joe Ajaero, with Labour governorship candidate playing partisan politics in Imo. And he claims he is fighting for all workers in the state. TUC surprisingly bought the lie.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Imo state police command said the labour unions lack the constitutional power to halt an election.

The police cautioned the unions’ leaders against intimidating voters in Imo on Saturday, November 11. This warning was given by the Imo state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Henry Okoye.

The police spokesperson reiterated his colleagues' preparedness for the governorship poll.

Legit.ng also reported that organised NLC and TUC declared a nationwide strike which they said will commence on Tuesday, November 14.

The workers reached an agreement at the meeting of the leaders of the two leading unions in Abuja on Tuesday, November 7.

The aviation industry workers ordered the withdrawal of all flights to Owerri, the Imo State capital, from all airports in Nigeria.

This is in their reaction to the directive of organised labour following the beating of the national Ajaero.

Seventeen political parties have fielded candidates for the Saturday, November 11 governorship election in Imo state, all in an attempt to deny Uzodimma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) a second term in office.

Uzodimma and the 16 other governorship candidates have submitted their academic credentials to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as proof of their experience and educational qualifications.

